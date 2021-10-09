Explore Your Creative Side with These Crafty Books

By Laura Sackton

In a world where so much of our entertainment comes from screens, it can be hugely satisfying to take a break from the computer to pursue some slightly more tactile hobbies. And when it comes to crafting, there are hundreds of possibilities out there. From embroidery and knitting to jewelry making and flower arranging, there is a craft for every kind of person. Still, even if you’re a lifelong crafter, sometimes the well of inspiration dries up. Maybe you’re tired of knitting and want to explore some different fabric arts and crafts. Maybe you’ve always wanted to learn to draw but have never taken the plunge. Whatever the case, these six books are here to help! They’ll jumpstart your creative thinking, get you excited to explore new forms of entertainment, and keep your hands busy through the winter. So pull out your pencils and embroidery needles, because things are about to get crafty.

You Can Draw in 30 Days

by Mark Kistler

If you've always wanted to draw but have felt too intimidated, and you're looking for a fun winter project, You Can Draw in 30 Days might be exactly what you need. In this friendly how-to guide, Mark Kistler asserts that drawing is for everyone—all you need is a pencil, some paper, and a little patience. He offers a series of simple exercises designed to help you  learn to draw in only twenty minutes a day for a month. From spheres to trees to the human face, his easy step-by-step instructions make line drawing accessible for even the most reluctant artists.

 

You Can Draw It in Just 30 Minutes

by Mark Kistler

You Can Draw In Just 30 Minutes is Mark Kistler's follow-up to the wildly popular You Can Draw in 30 Days. Kistler returns with his friendly, no-nonsense style, presenting a series of fun drawings you can complete in 30 minutes or less. He provides illustrated step-by-step instructions for each drawing, many of which are simple household objects. He also provides tips for how to apply the skills you'll learn in this book to longer, more complicated projects.

 

Mega Mini Cross Stitch

Makoto Oozu

Like the idea of small, bite-sized craft projects you can complete in a short period of time, but don't love the idea of drawing? Why not check out this book of mini cross stitch patterns? Mega Mini Cross Stitch is filled with hundreds of small cross-stitch patterns for food, animals, toys, fashion accessories, and so much more. You can switch these fun patterns onto clothes, backpacks, linens, and anything else that strikes your fancy. With easy to follow step-by-step instructions, this is a great book for beginners who want to get into cross-stitching without committing to a big project.

How to Draw Anything

Mark Linley

If you're looking for a basic drawing how-to book, Mark Linley's How to Draw Anything is a solid choice. It's a comprehensive guide filled with techniques for drawing everything from landscapes to people. Linley's simple approach begins with learning how to see and look at things carefully. He then offers easy steps for drawing outlines, adding details, and creating perspective. He also gives dozens of example drawings for you to study and copy.

The Flower Chef

by Carly Cylinder

If you're more drawn to tactile arts, crafts, and hobbies then you are to drawing, The Flower Chef may be just the book you need. This comprehensive guide to every aspect of floral design is useful for beginners and professionals alike. Carly Cylinder covers everything you need to know about flower arranging, including how to select and care for flowers, how to cut them, and how to incorporate non-floral elements into your designs. Accompanied by gorgeous photos and detailed instructions for creating many different arrangements, this book will have you looking at flowers in a whole new way.

 

The Children's Busy Book

by Trish Kuffner

Do you have a kid at home in need of some entertainment? The Children's Busy Book is chock full of 365 creative activities to keep kids engaged every day of the year. Aimed at to kids age six to ten, you'll find activities for rainy days, car rides, the backyard, the kitchen, and more. All the activities encourage emotional and physical growth, stimulate curiosity, keep boredom at bay, and help kids connect to each other. Whether you're looking for an arts-and-crafts project, a special way to celebrate a birthday, or a new rainy day game, you'll be sure to find something fun and educational in this book.

