Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Trish Kuffner

Trish Kuffner lives with her husband and five children just outside Vancouver, British Columbia. She is the author of The Toddler’s Busy Book, The Preschooler’s Busy Book, The Children’s Busy Book, The Arts & Crafts Busy Book, and The Wiggle & Giggle Busy Book.
Read More Arrow Icon

Busy Books Series