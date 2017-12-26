Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Trish Kuffner
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Busy Book Ebook Bundle
The Busy Book Bundle is packed with over 1400 fun, engaging activities, crafts, and games to keep toddlers and preschoolers busy and learning! A must-read…
The Fitness Fun Busy Book
The Fitness Fun Busy Book (previously titled The Wiggle & Giggle Busy Book) contains 365 creative, lively games and activities to keep toddlers and preschoolers…
The Children's Busy Book
365 fun, creative activities to stimulate your child every day of the year. The Children's Busy Book is from the line of all-time #1 selling…
The Wiggle & Giggle Busy Book
The Wiggle & Giggle Busy Book offers 365 fun, lively games and activities to get toddlers and preschoolers moving. It includes outdoor, indoor, water, rhythm/music,…
The Arts & Crafts Busy Book
The Arts & Crafts Busy Book is packed with 365 fun arts and crafts activities for toddlers and preschoolers, including drawing, simple sewing, paper-mâché, and…
The Preschooler's Busy Book
The Preschooler's Busy Book contains 365 activities (one for each day of the year) for three- to six-year-olds using things found around the home. It…
The Toddler's Busy Book
Fun and creative activities to stimulate your toddler every day of the yearThe Toddler's Busy Book contains 365 screen-free activities for one-and-a-half- to three-year-olds using…