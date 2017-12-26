The Arts & Crafts Busy Book
The Arts & Crafts Busy Book

365 Art and Craft Activities to Keep Toddlers and Preschoolers Busy

by Trish Kuffner

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780684018720

USD: $10.99  /  CAD: $14.49

ON SALE: June 1st 2003

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Crafts For Children

PAGE COUNT: 408

The Arts & Crafts Busy Book should be required reading for anyone raising or teaching children. It is written with warmth and sprinkled with humor and insight.

The Arts & Crafts Busy Book contains 365 screen-free, fun, creative and educational arts and crafts projects for children ages two to six that provide a great alternative to using TV as a babysitter. It shows parents and daycare providers how to:

Stimulate creativity and self-expression with activities that encourage a child to explore his or her place in the world.

Create experiments with paint, glue, playdough, paper, and markers that focus a child’s energy constructively.

Encourage the development of a child’s concentration and coordination, as well as organizational and manipulative skills, with well-chosen arts and crafts projects.

Save money by making arts and crafts supplies such as paints, playdough, and craft clay with ingredients that can be found around the home.

Celebrate the holidays and other occasions with special projects and activities.

