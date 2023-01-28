Free shipping on orders $35+

Project Kid: Crafts That Go!
Project Kid: Crafts That Go!

60 Imaginative Projects That Fly, Sail, Race, and Dive

by Amanda Kingloff

On Sale

Sep 6, 2016

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579657253

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Crafts For Children

Description

Thomas the Tank Engine. Hot Wheels. Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel. Richard Scarry’s Cars and Trucks and Things That Go. Kids’ fascination with vehicles is insatiable. In Project Kid: Crafts That Go!, that excitement is translated into more than 60 inventive craft projects for parents to make with and for their children.

The book is organized into seven chapters: City, Rails, Sky, Space, Water, Country, and Dirt. There are police cars and ice cream trucks; circus trains and submarines; helicopters, rocket ships, cement mixers, and school buses. And because the car-obsessed kid doesn’t just want a new vehicle to play with—he wants a racetrack, his very own driver’s license, maybe even a child-sized gas station—each chapter includes not only toys but also thematic clothing, decor, accessories, and more. Projects feature clear instructions and step-by-step photographs wherever they are needed, easy for both kids and non-crafty adults to understand.

Praise

“Full of toys to make with your kids. Talk about maximum play value!”
FamilyFun magazine

“Amanda’s purposeful design of each project guarantees that every boy and girl will have success. . . . We of course expected nothing less from a mother of two who has delivered creative content to millions of parents for more than a decade. We’re giving Project Kid: Crafts That Go! five glued and glittered gold stars!”
—from the foreword by Jonathan and Rachel Faucett, founders of Handmade Charlotte
