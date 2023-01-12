Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Amanda Kingloff
Amanda Kingloff is the author of Project Kid and the former lifestyle director at Parents magazine, where she oversaw all DIY content for the brand. Before joining Parents, Kingloff worked for lifestyle personality Katie Brown, producing and starring in Katie Brown Workshop on PBS, co-writing and co-crafting Katie Brown’s Weekends and Katie Brown’s Outdoor Entertaining, ghostwriting Brown’s New York Times syndicated column, and more. She has appeared on Good Morning America, ABC News Now, Lifetime’s I Do Diaries: Beg, Borrow, and Steal, and many local television news programs. She lives with her husband and two children in Brooklyn, New York.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Project Kid
Perfect for crafty parents who are eager to get their kids excited about DIY, ProjectKid is everything you could want in a craft book: 100(!)…