Amanda Kingloff is the author of Project Kid and the former lifestyle director at Parents magazine, where she oversaw all DIY content for the brand. Before joining Parents, Kingloff worked for lifestyle personality Katie Brown, producing and starring in Katie Brown Workshop on PBS, co-writing and co-crafting Katie Brown’s Weekends and Katie Brown’s Outdoor Entertaining, ghostwriting Brown’s New York Times syndicated column, and more. She has appeared on Good Morning America, ABC News Now, Lifetime’s I Do Diaries: Beg, Borrow, and Steal, and many local television news programs. She lives with her husband and two children in Brooklyn, New York.