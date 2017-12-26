Playdate Busy Book

In The Playdate Busy Book (previously titled The Siblings’ Busy Book) authors Hanson and Kempskie have outlined 200 activities that all the kids can enjoy together (ages 3 months to 9 years). Each activity write-up includes ways for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age kids to join in the fun. As in other Busy Books, the activities range from arts & crafts, seasonal decorating, outdoor adventures, and imagination stretchers to making music, learning together, and rainy-day family fun.