Playdate Busy Book
In The Playdate Busy Book (previously titled The Siblings’ Busy Book) authors Hanson and Kempskie have outlined 200 activities that all the kids can enjoy together (ages 3 months to 9 years). Each activity write-up includes ways for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age kids to join in the fun. As in other Busy Books, the activities range from arts & crafts, seasonal decorating, outdoor adventures, and imagination stretchers to making music, learning together, and rainy-day family fun.Read More
Edition: Digital original
