Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Playdate Busy Book

Playdate Busy Book

by

by

In The Playdate Busy Book (previously titled The Siblings’ Busy Book) authors Hanson and Kempskie have outlined 200 activities that all the kids can enjoy together (ages 3 months to 9 years). Each activity write-up includes ways for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age kids to join in the fun. As in other Busy Books, the activities range from arts & crafts, seasonal decorating, outdoor adventures, and imagination stretchers to making music, learning together, and rainy-day family fun.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Crafts For Children

On Sale: December 17th 2013

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781476701431

Da Capo Press Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews