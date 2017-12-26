Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lisa Hanson
Identical twin sisters Lisa Hanson and Heather Kempskie both lead successful careers in child-related professions and are mothers of their own young children. Lisa has more than a decade of experience in the teaching field and is certified in early childhood education. She currently works at Bellani Maternity of Warwick, RI as a Child Movement Educator teaching yoga and gymnastics to hundreds of children. Heather is the editor of Parents & Kids, a monthly parenting magazine with more than 74,000 readers in greater Boston. Both live in Bellingham, MA, with their husbands and children.Read More
By the Author
Playdate Busy Book
In The Playdate Busy Book (previously titled The Siblings’ Busy Book) authors Hanson and Kempskie have outlined 200 activities that all the kids can enjoy…