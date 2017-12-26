Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Toddler's Busy Book
365 Fun, Creative, Screen-Free Learning Games and Activities to Stimulate Your Toddler Every Day of the Year
Fun and creative activities to stimulate your toddler every day of the yearRead More
The Toddler’s Busy Book contains 365 screen-free activities for one-and-a-half- to three-year-olds using things found around the home. It shows parents and daycare providers how to:
The Toddler’s Busy Book is written with warmth and sprinkled with humor and insight. It should be required reading for anyone raising or teaching toddlers.
- Prevent boredom during the longest stretches of rainy days with ideas for indoor play, kitchen activities, and arts and crafts projects.
- Stimulate your child’s natural curiosity with entertaining math, language, and motor-skills activities.
- Encourage your child’s physical, mental, and emotional growth with fun music, food, water, and outdoor activities.
- Celebrate holidays and other occasions with special projects and activities.
- Keep toddlers occupied during long car trips or crosstown errands.
