Books to Celebrate Winter and the Holiday Season
There are a host of holidays that happen in the winter – and the winter itself is a season of magic, loe, mystery and wonder. These books celebrate the season, whether it be Christmas, winter, night skies, or even just the season of giving. Here are books that make great gifts this season.
BOOKS FOR GIFTING
The Story of Thanksgiving
by Nancy J. Skaermas
The popular Thanksgiving board book available in a new size. Here is the story of Thanksgiving told in only about 200 words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. u003cbru003eu003cbru003eFrom the Pilgrims’ voyage to the first feast with the Native Americans, the Thanksgiving story is presented in its most traditional form. The bright illustrations and explanations will help children understand how the historical events relate to today’s Thanksgiving traditions. This book is a wonderful introduction to the significance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Ages 2-5.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2011. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy
by Rey Terciero
Illustrated by Bre Indigo
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 5, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
ADVENT CALENDARS FOR GIFTS
The Story of Christmas Story Book Set and Advent Calendar
Carolyn Croll; Workman Calendars (As told to)
Wonderfully illustrated and brimming with holiday spirit, this unique advent calendar features 24 jewel-like miniature board books to help children count down to Christmas. Each day from December 1st through Christmas Eve, open a book, just like the peek-a-boo window on an Advent calendar, and then hang it on the Christmas tree by its gold thread loop. Read in sequence, the books tell the magical story of the first Christmas, from Gabriel’s visit to Mary to the Three Wise Men gazing at the star to Jesus’ birth. A treasured keepsake to reuse year after year.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2008. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The Jolly Christmas Postman
Allan Ahlberg; Janet Ahlberg (Illustrator)
This gorgeously illustrated, full-color classic celebrates a time before email with an interactive picture book full of real letters to read aloud. The Jolly Postman brings a batch of wonderful letters for Christmas, including notes from the Big Bad Wolf and all the King’s men. Open this book, take out the letters, and discover what favorite characters would write to each other–and reimagine best-loved tales together.
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2001. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.