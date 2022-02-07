Piney the Lonesome Pine
Piney the Lonesome Pine

A Holiday Classic

by Jane West Bakerink

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762481804

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 32

Holiday traditions come in all shapes and sizes!

Piney the Pine Tree has only ever wanted to be one thing: a special Christmas tree for a little girl named Georgie who planted him as a seed on her Grandpa Sid’s Christmas tree farm. Finally, the winter arrives when Piney is ready to make his dream come true, but he is accidentally loaded onto a truck and whisked away from the tree farm! Thus begins Piney’s adventure to find Georgie’s house and to become her Christmas tree.

Along with Georgie’s dog, Jackster, Piney travels from a recycling truck to a bus to a pine forest to a small village. In the end, Piney realizes that although he longed to be a Christmas tree, there may be something even better for him. Piney’s unexpected journey is filled with love, hope, and inspiration. Based on the Emmy® nominated special Piney: The Lonesome Pine, this book is sure to become your family’s new holiday tradition to read each year.

