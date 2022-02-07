Jane West Bakerink

Haylett Entertainment creates inspirational and stimulating content that enriches lives and promotes excellence in family entertainment. Based on the popular success of a self-published book by Jane West Bakerink, The Lonesome Pine, Haylett Entertainment produced Piney: The Lonesome Pine in December 2020.



Jane West Bakerink is a British-born author and writer and is co-founder of Haylett Entertainment, LLC. She self-published her first children’s book, The Lonesome Pine, in 2000. She currently lives in Manhattan Beach, California, with her husband and is a proud mother and grandmother.

