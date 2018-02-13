The 12 Pets of Christmas
by Taylor Garland

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316420822

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $10.49

ON SALE: October 30th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 24

Board book
The popular Christmas song is reimagined in this board book featuring adorable animal photos and a counting theme!

This Christmas, Santa brings you a different pet for every day of the holiday season. Featuring festive animal photography and a sing-along carol, this board book is perfect for reading, counting, and laughing with baby.

