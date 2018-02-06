Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Celebrate the Season: Home for the Holidays

Celebrate home, sweet home in this cheerful middle grade book series that captures the magic of the holidays.

Christmas is coming, but this year feels different for Alyssa Sing. Not only is she in Florida instead of the snowy Northeast, but Alyssa misses having good friends like she did in her knitting club at her old school. Things seem to look up at the Palm Meadows Holiday Festival when Alyssa meets Rachel, Elle, and Becca, who all show an interest in Alyssa’s homemade scarves. But trouble arises when Alyssa finds out her new friends used to be friends with each other…but aren’t anymore. While Alyssa is glad to have Dasher, a mysterious cat that appears in her backyard, to confide in as she navigates her new school, she can’t help but wonder: Will Florida ever feel like home?
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: October 9th 2018

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780316412995

