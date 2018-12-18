Books for Every Holiday

The holiday season is filled with, well, holidays. And one of my favorite ways of celebrating the holidays is with some great books! So here are my recommendations for books to read during some the different holidays that come around this time of year.

For Hanukkah — The Latke Who Couldn’t Stop Screaming by Lemony Snicket

Yes, I know Hanukkah came early this year and thus is already over, but its never too late to start planning for next year! Or, you can drag you Hanukkah celebrations further into the month with The Latke Who Couldn’t Stop Screaming. Lemony Snicket takes a humorous look at the holidays in this book. A latke, who cannot stop screaming, attempts to explain Hanukkah to the Christmas decorations he encounters. A hilarious romp, this book is perfect looking for someone looking for some humor as they prep to light the menorah.

For Kwanzaa — Hey Black Child by Useni Eugene Perkins, illustrated by Bryan Collier

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga as a specifically African-American holiday, in the hopes is would help African Americans reconnect with their African heritage. Just as Kwanzaa is a celebration of black culture, Hey Black Child is a celebration of black children, and seeks to encourage them to dream big and achieve their goals. Lavishillustrations by Bryan Collier bring Useni Eugene Perkins’s inspirational, classic poem to life. This book is a collaboration worthy of any Kwanzaa gathering!

For Christmas — If You Ever Want to Bring a Pirate to Meet Santa, DON’T! by Elise Parsley

What would Christmas be without some nautical shenanigans? Wait, your Christmas doesn’t involve sea chanties or walking the plank? Well it does now! If You Ever Want to Bring a Pirate to Meet Santa, DON’T! is the perfect book for someone looking for a funny, sea-worthy tale this Christmas. And it answers the age-old question, “Should I take a pirate to meet Santa at the mall?” (Spoiler alert: DON’T)

New Year’s — The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart

New Year means new starts, which means it’s the perfect time to start a series! I would recommend The Mysterious Benedict Society. It’s a rollicking ride with four books in the series (and a fifth on the way). If you haven’t read this modern classic yet, make it your resolution to catch up before the next installment arrives!