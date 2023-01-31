Free shipping on orders $35+

Rook
Rook

by William Ritter

Aug 22, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781649041371

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Action & Adventure / General

This standalone adventure set in the world of the New York Times bestselling Jackaby series brims with humor, heart, and—of course—a hefty dose of supernatural mayhem.
 
Abigail Rook never intended to be the mortal bridge between the human and supernatural world. But now, the power of the Sight–and all the chaos that comes with seeing the essential truth of everything, every human, fairy, werewolf, enchanted slip of paper, and municipal building, at all times–is hers alone. With this overwhelming new gift, she should be able to solve crimes and help New Fiddleham, New England find calm in its supernatural chaos. 

The only problem? She has no idea what she’s doing.
 
And New Fiddleham isn't waiting for Abigail to be ready. Local witches and other magical beings are going missing, as tensions between human and supernatural residents curdle into a hatred that could tear the city apart. Abigail's fiance, Charlie, works alongside her to unravel the magical disappearances, but as a shapeshifter, he's under threat as well. Then Abigail's parents appear, ready to take her back to England and marry her off to someone she's never met. Abigail has no choice but to follow her Sight, her instincts, and any clues she can find to track a culprit who is trying destroy everything she holds dear.
 

Praise for the Jackaby Series:
“Sherlock Holmes crossed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” —Chicago Tribune
"We honestly couldn't put it down."—Nerdist.com
"Fast-paced and full of intrigue."—EW.com
“With tension as taut as a high wire, this series blends laugh-out-loud humor and ghastly horror with supernatural skill . . . Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, Grimm and Sherlock Holmes.”—Justine Magazine
