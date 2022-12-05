Free shipping on orders $35+

Ghostly Echoes
Ghostly Echoes

A Jackaby Novel

by William Ritter

On Sale

Aug 22, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781523524006

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy / Historical

Description

Abigail Rook and her eccentric employer R.F. Jackaby dive into the cold case of their own resident ghostly lady to solve her decade-old murder in the third book of the New York Times bestselling Jackaby series.

Jenny Cavanaugh, the ghostly lady of 926 Augur Lane, has enlisted the services of her detective-agency tenants to solve a decade-old murder—her own. Abigail Rook and her eccentric employer, R. F. Jackaby, dive into the cold case, starting with a search for Jenny’s fiancé, who went missing the night she died. But when a new, gruesome murder closely mirrors the events of ten years prior, Abigail and Jackaby realize that Jenny’s case isn’t so cold after all. Soon Abigail’s race to unravel the mystery leads her down to the mythical underworld and deep into her colleagues’ grim histories to battle the most deadly foe she has ever faced.
 

What's Inside

Praise

"Recommended for fans of Jonathan Stroud’s The Screaming Staircase and Jonathan Auxier’s The Night Gardener."—School Library Journal
"This story has everything covered in its mashup of romance, mystery, adventure, horror creatures, fantasy lore, and gothic atmosphere . . . Readers will not be able to put it down."—VOYA
Jackaby