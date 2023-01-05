Free shipping on $35+

Our Shadows Have Claws
Our Shadows Have Claws

15 Latin American Monster Stories

by Yamile Saied Méndez

by Amparo Ortiz

Illustrated by Ricardo López Ortiz

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Sep 5, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781643754048

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Short Stories, Collections & Anthologies

Description

Fifteen original short stories from YA superstars, featuring Latine mythology’s most memorable monsters

From zombies to cannibals to death incarnate, this cross-genre anthology offers something for every monster lover. In Our Shadows Have Claws, bloodthirsty vampires are hunted by a quick-witted slayer; children are stolen from their beds by “el viejo de la bolsa” while a military dictatorship steals their parents; and anyone you love, absolutely anyone, might be a shapeshifter waiting to hunt.
 
The worlds of these stories are dark but also magical ones, where a ghost-witch can make your cheating boyfriend pay, bullies are brought to their knees by vicious wolf-gods, a jar of fireflies can protect you from the reality-warping magic of a bruja—and maybe you’ll even live long enough to tell the tale. Set across Latin America and its diaspora, this collection offers bold, imaginative stories of oppression, grief, sisterhood, first love, and empowerment.
 
Full contributor list: Chantel Acevedo, Courtney Alameda, Julia Alvarez, Ann Dávila Cardinal, M. García Peña, Racquel Marie, Gabriela Martins, Yamile Saied Méndez, Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite, Claribel A. Ortega, Amparo Ortiz, Lilliam Rivera, Jenny Torres Sanchez, Ari Tison, and Alexandra Villasante.


 

What's Inside

Praise

"The combination of recognizable names from young adult literature and superlative stories on a range of themes makes this collection a winner. This bloodcurdling anthology soars."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
“Immersive and eerie…Threads of horror run through most of the stories, but they also contain magic and relatable themes and experiences. Readers will find celebrations of inner strength, the discovery of unique powers, and all-encompassing first love. This anthology will both haunt readers and stir their blood.”—Booklist
“Thrilling chills for the fans of horror and fantasy.”—School Library Journal
