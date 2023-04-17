Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Our Shadows Have Claws
15 Latin American Monster Stories
Description
Fifteen original short stories from YA superstars, featuring Latine mythology’s most memorable monsters
From zombies to cannibals to death incarnate, this cross-genre anthology offers something for every monster lover. In Our Shadows Have Claws, bloodthirsty vampires are hunted by a quick-witted slayer; children are stolen from their beds by “el viejo de la bolsa” while a military dictatorship steals their parents; and anyone you love, absolutely anyone, might be a shapeshifter waiting to hunt.
The worlds of these stories are dark but also magical ones, where a ghost-witch can make your cheating boyfriend pay, bullies are brought to their knees by vicious wolf-gods, a jar of fireflies can protect you from the reality-warping magic of a bruja—and maybe you’ll even live long enough to tell the tale. Set across Latin America and its diaspora, this collection offers bold, imaginative stories of oppression, grief, sisterhood, first love, and empowerment.
Full contributor list: Chantel Acevedo, Courtney Alameda, Julia Alvarez, Ann Dávila Cardinal, M. García Peña, Racquel Marie, Gabriela Martins, Yamile Saied Méndez, Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite, Claribel A. Ortega, Amparo Ortiz, Lilliam Rivera, Jenny Torres Sanchez, Ari Tison, and Alexandra Villasante.
From zombies to cannibals to death incarnate, this cross-genre anthology offers something for every monster lover. In Our Shadows Have Claws, bloodthirsty vampires are hunted by a quick-witted slayer; children are stolen from their beds by “el viejo de la bolsa” while a military dictatorship steals their parents; and anyone you love, absolutely anyone, might be a shapeshifter waiting to hunt.
The worlds of these stories are dark but also magical ones, where a ghost-witch can make your cheating boyfriend pay, bullies are brought to their knees by vicious wolf-gods, a jar of fireflies can protect you from the reality-warping magic of a bruja—and maybe you’ll even live long enough to tell the tale. Set across Latin America and its diaspora, this collection offers bold, imaginative stories of oppression, grief, sisterhood, first love, and empowerment.
Full contributor list: Chantel Acevedo, Courtney Alameda, Julia Alvarez, Ann Dávila Cardinal, M. García Peña, Racquel Marie, Gabriela Martins, Yamile Saied Méndez, Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite, Claribel A. Ortega, Amparo Ortiz, Lilliam Rivera, Jenny Torres Sanchez, Ari Tison, and Alexandra Villasante.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"The combination of recognizable names from young adult literature and superlative stories on a range of themes makes this collection a winner. This bloodcurdling anthology soars.” —Kirkus, starred review
“The Contributors are some of the best voices in literature...Vampires, shapeshifters, brujas, wolf-gods, and more await you in the deliciously dark pages of this collection.”—Buzzfeed
"Immersive and eerie…Threads of horror run through most of the stories, but they also contain magic and relatable themes and experiences. Readers will find celebrations of inner strength, the discovery of unique powers, and all-encompassing first love. This anthology will both haunt readers and stir their blood.” - Booklist—Booklist
"These short tales set in the mogotes of Cuba; the deserts of New Mexico; Puerto Rico; Fremont, CA; Montevideo; the Dominican Republic; the Bronx; or enchanted mountains offer thrilling chills for the fans of horror and fantasy."—School Library Journal
"Fifteen Latinx authors reimagine Latin American folklore across myriad genres in this bone-chilling anthology that’s both queer-inclusive and represents myriad facets of Latinx diaspora... Each individual offering is brimming with ominous ambiance, making this a worthy addition to any horror collection."—Publishers Weekly
"Sometimes bloody, sometimes sharp, this set of stories is worth adding to your collection."—Lightspeed Magazine
"Creepy, haunting collection of Latin American monster tales that are sure to stay with the reader. Highly recommended for those who love paranormal horror short stories with diversity."—Young Adult Book Central