William Ritter is an Oregon educator and the New York Times bestselling author of the Jackaby series, which received glowing trade and national reviews and was named to many state lists. He is the proud father of the two bravest boys in the Wild Wood, and husband to the indomitable Queen of the Deep Dark. Visit him online at rwillritter.wordpress.com and find him on Twitter: @Willothewords.
The Oddmire, Book 3: Deepest, Darkest
The third adventure in the beloved fantasy series full of folklore and mayhem, from the creator of Jackaby. Brothers Cole and Tinn are determined…
The Oddmire, Book 2: The Unready Queen
Human-raised brothers Tinn and Cole join forces with Fable, daughter of the Queen of the Deep Dark, to stop the fighting between the people of…
The Oddmire, Book 1: Changeling
“Funny, exciting, and ultimately epic. Wow. I can’t wait for the next one.” —Adam Gidwitz, author of the New York Times bestseller A Tale Dark…
The Dire King
Jackaby, supernatural detective, and his indispensable assistant, Abigail Rook, are plunged into the heart of an apocalyptic war between magical worlds in the action-packed fourth book…
Ghostly Echoes
Abigail Rook and her eccentric employer R.F. Jackaby dive into the cold case of their own resident ghostly lady to solve her decade-old murder in…
Beastly Bones
In the second installment of the New York Times bestselling series, detective of the supernatural R.F. Jackaby and his assistant Abigail Rook follow a case to a…
Jackaby
The first book in the New York Times bestselling paranormal mystery series pits R.F. Jackaby, investigator of the unexplainable, and his new assistant, Abigail Rook, against a supernatural…