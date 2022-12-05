Free shipping on orders $35+
Jackaby
Description
The first book in the New York Times bestselling paranormal mystery series pits R.F. Jackaby, investigator of the unexplainable, and his new assistant, Abigail Rook, against a supernatural serial killer.
Newly arrived in New Fiddleham, New England, 1892, and in need of a job, Abigail Rook meets R. F. Jackaby, an investigator of the unexplained with a keen eye for the extraordinary–including the ability to see supernatural beings. Abigail has a gift for noticing ordinary but important details, which makes her perfect for the position of Jackaby’s assistant. On her first day, Abigail finds herself in the midst of a thrilling case: A serial killer is on the loose. The police are convinced it’s an ordinary villain, but Jackaby is certain the foul deeds are the work of the kind of creature whose very existence the local police seem adamant to deny.
While Abigail finds herself drawn to Jackaby’s keen intelligence and his sensitivity to phenomena others barely perceive, her feelings are confused by the presence of Charlie, a handsome young policeman willing to help Jackaby and Abigail on the case. But is Charlie’s offer a sincere desire to be of service, or is some darker motive at work?
What's Inside
Praise
“Ritter’s debut skillfully blends science with the supernatural and balances whimsy with violence. The smartly paced plot wraps up neatly, but the rich world of this debut demands sequels.”—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
“Holmes crossed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”—Chicago Tribune
“Toss together an alternate 19th-century New England city, a strong tradition of Sherlockian pastiche, and one seriously ugly hat, and this lighthearted and assured debut emerges, all action and quirk.”—Publishers Weekly
“We honestly couldn’t put it down.”—Nerdist.com
“Fans of Jonathan Stroud’s The Screaming Staircase will appreciate Ritter’s initial foray into the realm of supernatural. . .avid lovers of fantasy will enjoy this quick read.”—School Library Journal