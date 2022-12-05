Go to Hachette Book Group home

Rook

By William Ritter

This standalone adventure set in the world of the New York Times bestselling Jackaby series brims with humor, heart, and—of course—a hefty dose of supernatural mayhem.
 
Abigail Rook never intended to be the mortal bridge between the human and supernatural world. But now, the power of the Sight–and all the chaos that comes with seeing the essential truth of everything, every human, fairy, werewolf, enchanted slip of paper, and municipal building, at all times–is hers alone. With this overwhelming new gift, she should be able to solve crimes and help New Fiddleham, New England find calm in its supernatural chaos. 

The only problem? She has no idea what she’s doing.
 
And New Fiddleham isn't waiting for Abigail to be ready. Local witches and other magical beings are going missing, as tensions between human and supernatural residents curdle into a hatred that could tear the city apart. Abigail's fiance, Charlie, works alongside her to unravel the magical disappearances, but as a shapeshifter, he's under threat as well. Then Abigail's parents appear, ready to take her back to England and marry her off to someone she's never met. Abigail has no choice but to follow her Sight, her instincts, and any clues she can find to track a culprit who is trying destroy everything she holds dear.
 

  • "Expertly blends witty banter, sympathetic, struggling characters, descriptive worldbuilding, and sometimes-gory supernatural crimes with all-too-believable motives. Quick-moving action and creative supernatural elements will hold readers’ attention…. Lively supernatural investigations with humor and heart."—Kirkus Reviews
  • Praise for the Jackaby Series:
  • “Sherlock Holmes crossed with Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” —Chicago Tribune
  • "We honestly couldn't put it down."—Nerdist.com
  • "Fast-paced and full of intrigue."—EW.com
  • “With tension as taut as a high wire, this series blends laugh-out-loud humor and ghastly horror with supernatural skill . . . Perfect for fans of Harry Potter, Grimm and Sherlock Holmes.”—Justine Magazine

Aug 22, 2023
368 pages
Algonquin Young Readers
9781523523900

William Ritter is an Oregon educator and the New York Times bestselling author of the Jackaby series, which received glowing trade and national reviews and was named to many state lists. He is the proud father of the two bravest boys in the Wild Wood, and husband to the indomitable Queen of the Deep Dark. Visit him online at rwillritter.wordpress.com and find him on Twitter: @Willothewords.
 

