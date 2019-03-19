Freeing Your Child from Negative Thinking

Myrna Shure, Ph.D., author of Raising a Thinking Child and Thinking Parent, Thinking Child

"Tamar Chansky gives parents a dynamic approach to helping their children escape thinking badly about themselves and their world?thoughts ranging from mild negativism to clinical depression. Her insightful and creative techniques, based on scientifically grounded cognitive behavior therapy, are, on any given day, helpful not only for parents and their children but for all of us. Next time I want to blame myself for something that went wrong, or feel terrible about something I did, I will open this book and I know I will soon feel better."





"Tamar Chansky has distilled cutting-edge research on optimism, pessimism, depression, and resilience into an incredibly thoughtful guide for parents. Her book is full of suggestions about what to look for and what to do (and what not to do) that parents should find engaging and accessible. Reading this book should ease the worries of both parents and their children."