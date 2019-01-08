From a leading clinical expert in the fields of child cognitive and behavior disorders, a new edition that addresses social media, bullying, suicide, and other challenges children and parents face today



If unaddressed at the early stages, negative thinking can become the gateway to depression and more serious mental health issues. Habitual negative thinking creates chronic or occasional emotional hurdles and impedes optimism, flexibility, and happiness. Being constantly being overloaded with information from friends, classmates, teachers, parents, and the internet, children need tools and strategies for redirecting negative thoughts when they come. In Freeing Your Child from Negative Thinking, Dr. Chansky provides parents, caregivers, and clinicians with clear, concise, and compassionate guidance in equipping children and teens to overcome negativity. She thoroughly covers the underlying causes of children’s negative attitudes and provides multiple strategies for managing negative thoughts, building optimism, and establishing emotional resilience.



Now, in this revised and updated edition, Dr. Chansky addresses the complex challenges that come with raising kids in a digital age–from navigating social media use to cyber bullying, as well as the grim reality of increased school shootings and suicides. This new edition also includes an expanded section on depression, the importance of healthy sleep, and the parent’s role in their children’s digital lives. With practical tools for parents to guide their children through these challenges, Freeing Your Child from Negative Thinking is the handbook all parents need to help their children cultivate emotional resilience.

