Christopher Pumpkin is not like all the other evil pumpkin spawn of the wicked old witch. Christopher prefers cupcakes and hugs to cobwebs and slugs, unlike the rest of the pumpkin brood.



But when the creepy clan starts planning the SCARIEST Halloween party ever, Christopher’s cheerful ideas for décor and treats cause a bit of a stir. Can he find a way to scare everyone and stay true to himself?