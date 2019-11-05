Sue Hendra

Sue Hendra is a writer (and sometimes illustrator) of over seventy books for children, including (along with her frequent writing partner Paul Linnet) Barry the Fish with Fingers, Norman the Slug with the Silly Shell, Keith the Cat with the Magic Hat, and Supertato. Her book Wanda and the Alien has been adapted for television in the UK.



Nick East is the illustrator of Goodnight Digger (and others in that series – Tractor, Pirate, and Princess, Santa, and Spaceman), among many other children’s books published in the UK.