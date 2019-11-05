Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Christopher Pumpkin

Christopher Pumpkin

by

by

Illustrated by

Fans of Room on the Broom and How to Catch a Monster will love this creepy-cute tale about one pumpkin who must learn to embrace his differences when he realizes he’s unlike the other pumpkins. This oversized board book is perfect for Halloween!

Christopher Pumpkin is not like all the other evil pumpkin spawn of the wicked old witch. Christopher prefers cupcakes and hugs to cobwebs and slugs, unlike the rest of the pumpkin brood.

But when the creepy clan starts planning the SCARIEST Halloween party ever, Christopher’s cheerful ideas for décor and treats cause a bit of a stir. Can he find a way to scare everyone and stay true to himself?
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

On Sale: July 28th 2020

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 30

ISBN-13: 9780316427562

LB Kids Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews