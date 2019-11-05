Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christopher Pumpkin
Fans of Room on the Broom and How to Catch a Monster will love this creepy-cute tale about one pumpkin who must learn to embrace his differences when he realizes he’s unlike the other pumpkins. This oversized board book is perfect for Halloween!Read More
Christopher Pumpkin is not like all the other evil pumpkin spawn of the wicked old witch. Christopher prefers cupcakes and hugs to cobwebs and slugs, unlike the rest of the pumpkin brood.
But when the creepy clan starts planning the SCARIEST Halloween party ever, Christopher’s cheerful ideas for décor and treats cause a bit of a stir. Can he find a way to scare everyone and stay true to himself?
But when the creepy clan starts planning the SCARIEST Halloween party ever, Christopher’s cheerful ideas for décor and treats cause a bit of a stir. Can he find a way to scare everyone and stay true to himself?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use