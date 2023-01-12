Free shipping on orders $35+

Barbecue Sauces, Rubs, and Marinades--Bastes, Butters & Glazes, Too
by Steven Raichlen

On Sale

May 2, 2017

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523502189

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Barbecue & Grilling

Description

Every griller's secret weapon!
 
Transform meats and seafood, vegetables and desserts into world-class barbecue with the flavor foundations, wet and dry, that give grilled food its character, personality, depth, and soul. Chile-fired rubs, citrusy marinades, buttery bastes, pack-a-wallop sauces, plus mops. slaters, sambals, and chutneys—this cornucopia of more than 200 recipes draws on irresistible Thai, Mexican, Indian, Cajun, Jamaican, Italian, and French cuisines, plus those big flavor building blocks from America's barbecue belt. Barbecue Hall of Famer Steven Raichlen shows how to add the expert touch to every dish in your repertoire, from transforming a simple steak to electrifying an exotic kebab. Includes a step-by-step guide to building a signature barbecue sauce and recipes for more than 30 outrageous main dishes. 

What's Inside

Praise

"A useful companion cookbook for creative barbecue enthusiasts." —Library Journal
 
