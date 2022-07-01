Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
The Brisket Chronicles
How to Barbecue, Braise, Smoke, and Cure the World's Most Epic Cut of Meat
Description
In dozens of unbeatable tips, Raichlen shows you just how to handle, prep, and store your meat for maximum tenderness and flavor. Plus plenty more recipes that are pure comfort food, perfect for using up leftovers: Brisket Hash, Brisket Baked Beans, Bacon-Grilled Brisket Bites—or for real mind-blowing pleasure, Kettle Corn with Burnt Ends. And side dishes that are the perfect brisket accents, including slaws, salads, and sauces.
What's Inside
Praise
“Raichlen shows why he’s rightfully earned a reputation as one of the country’s foremost authorities on beef in this lovingly crafted and comprehensive guide.” —Publishers Weekly, starred review
“Raichlen’s thorough research and generous sharing of information is so infectious that demand for brisket may soon overtake even prime rib.” —Booklist, starred review
“[An] excellent guide that is sure to please brisket aficionados” – Library Journal, starred review
“Steven Raichlen has been traveling the world for decades, collecting knowledge and a massive bag of tricks. The Brisket Chronicles combines his experiences and focuses on just one cut of beef. It will surely spark new enthusiasm in even the most seasoned brisket fan.” —Aaron Franklin, James Beard Award-winning chef and author of the New York Times bestseller Franklin Barbecue
“An authoritative book… the recipes will make even a die-hard brisket fan feel as if she has rediscovered the delicious possibilities of what Raichlen calls ‘among the world’s most revered meats.’” – The Houston Chronicle