Beef It Up!
Beef It Up!

50 Mouthwatering Recipes for Ground Beef, Steaks, Stews, Roasts, Ribs, and More

by Jessica Formicola

On Sale

May 24, 2022

Page Count

152 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635864533

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Specific Ingredients / Meat

Description

Where’s the beef? It’s on the dinner table tonight! This focused collection of recipes offers 50 tasty ways to serve up protein-rich beef meals without a lot of fuss. Flavorful beef suppers (Cheeseburger Soup, Shepard’s Pie Mac & Cheese) are featured along with new classics (Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas, 20-Minute Mongolian-style Beef ), salads (Southwest Steak Salad w/ Chipotle Ranch and Steakhouse Salad w/ Blue Cheese), quick hits (Empanada Hand Pies and Beef Satay with Peanut Sauce), and the tried-and-true burgers, steaks, and chili. Juicy photos provide the inspiration and confidence cooks of all levels need to deliver on the promise of a great meal every time.

What's Inside

Praise

"Jessica expertly translates her personal beef experience into a must read for home cooks looking to serve high quality beef meals. Beef It Up! is the perfect combination of chef knowledge, beef facts, and meat science— making readers smarter shoppers and more confident, accomplished cooks."  – Chef Michael Ollier and Culinary Team, Certified Angus Beef

“An easy-to-understand guide on all things beef: where it comes from, how to buy certain cuts, and how to bring it all home to create easy meals.” – Cowboy Kent Rollins, author of A Taste of Cowboy

“Digging into this meaty cookbook made my mouth water with each page turn. This is a book for meat lovers, especially those who want to learn how to make their favorite cut of beef taste best.” – Nikki Miller-Ka, Food Wine Magazine

“A delicious variety of beef recipes that I use to energize my weeknight meals!” – Debbie Lyons-Blythe, cattle rancher and founding member of the US Roundtable for Sustainable Beef


 
