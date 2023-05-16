The Meat Hook Meat Book

Introduction

The way our society thinks about meat has changed a lot in recent years. A decade ago, I was a vegetarian, because it seemed to me that not eating meat was the only alternative to eating meat that was raised under unethical conditions and pumped full of synthetic hormones and antibiotics. I had never heard of a farmers' market, and I didn't know that there were still people raising animals on family farms; I was like most Americans at the time. Since then, through the hard work of countless journalists, farmers, and chefs, we're no longer ignorant about a better way to do meat in this country.

One of the most unexpected elements of this movement is the huge interest in butchering. When I was tasked with finding well-raised local meat for the restaurant I was working for in 2006, I never suspected that just a few years later meat and butchering would become my entire life. In a similar way, people's interest in where their meat comes from has led them back into the butcher shop after decades of shopping at the supermarket. Supermarkets are places to buy things, but a butcher shop is a place to ask questions, to learn how to cook unfamiliar cuts, and, most important, to get exactly what you want, not just what has been put out for sale.

What is it that makes a butcher shop so different from anywhere else? A good butcher is equal parts marketplace, community center, and neighborhood bar, where regulars shop, gossip, and run into each other—not unlike the barbershops and drugstores of Norman Rockwell's America. It has recently become fashionable to promote a butcher shop specializing in grass-fed, pastured, local products as some sort of exclusive, boutique lifestyle "experience," but fashion is a cheap commodity with a shelf life measured in weeks or months. A real butcher is an institution and a fixture of the community, as essential and emotionally nourishing as a church pew, stoop, or front porch and as utilitarian as a corner store or gas station.

Our desire at The Meat Hook to provide a home away from home for our customers comes from being part of a community of Brooklynites framed by the backdrop of an increasingly fractured rural and suburban landscape marked by sprawl, anonymous megamarts, and chain restaurants. It is our hope that The Meat Hook becomes part of the fabric of our customers' lives, providing one of the few places in the wilderness of anonymity where everyone truly knows your name.

Tom, Brent, and Ben

Partners

How did three guys with liberal arts degrees from three different parts of the country end up owning a butcher shop in Brooklyn, New York? It's a long story. A really long story. A story better told at 3 a.m. at a picnic table in the backyard of a bar when you're really, really drunk, so I'm not going to go into it here.

Who are we?

Brent Young is a Pittsburgh native with a penchant for all things smothered with coleslaw and French fries. After a less than satisfying attempt at making a go of an advanced English literature degree, Brent returned to his longtime vocation of working in food. He eventually landed a job at a butcher shop in Richmond, Virginia, where he was living and playing in bands that toured church-basement venues in off-brand college towns east of the Mississippi. In 2008, he heard the siren song of Brooklyn and packed it up in Richmond to come work with me. Things then quickly spiraled out of control.

Our very own Southern auntie, Ben Turley, was born and raised in West Virginia and has what I might call an unhealthy obsession with country hams. Ben is also Brent's best friend, former bandmate, and work wife from their stint as Richmond's most-sought-after line cook duo for dubious restaurants with aspirational names. Although he continued to work at the butcher shop in Richmond when Brent left to go north and find his calling in the big city, it didn't take long for Ben to be convinced by promises of New York butchermania, cold beer, hard work, and low wages to make the trip himself. Once that U-Haul was packed, the Muppets Take Manhattan moment of the Meat Hook story began and the inevitability of our unlikely business was assured.

I came to New York in 2003 as a twenty-seven-year-old art school dropout with delusions of grandeur. While I was hell-bent on becoming a respected painter or the writer of the next great American post-postmodern novel, I was also stone broke, and my huge New York City bills needed to get paid. In a burst of laziness combined with necessity, I fell back on what I had always done for money: work in food. I had slaved in pizza kitchens and risen through the ranks at Whole Foods Market from assistant cheese cutter (yes, very funny) to wine buyer. I'd even had a desk job working for a gourmet cookie company (bad idea). But working a food job in New York City was somehow different. It felt like being a part of a big dysfunctional family. The local/farm-to-table movement was just starting to pick up real steam. Restaurants like Momofuku and The Spotted Pig were opening. It started to seem like working in food was becoming cool, which it most assuredly had not been back when I was pounding out pizzas for $2.85 an hour. In 1993, when I got my first job working in a kitchen, restaurant work was for losers. But the more people I met in the business, the more I realized that this was what I wanted to do. What I had always done but not considered possible long-term was now a viable career path: food.

Fast-forward a few years, and I found myself working for Caroline Fidanza, the chef at the time at Marlow & Sons and Diner, two restaurants that were key to the farm-to-table movement in New York City. They were among the restaurants that were putting Brooklyn on the culinary map when most critics couldn't be bothered to make the trip over the bridge. I was making big-time under-the-table money writing and editing the Diner Journal magazine, visiting farms, and learning how to really cook. I was in heaven. Then came the question, "Do you want to be our butcher?" Once I said yes, my life and the lives of those around me would never be the same. Work days went from eight hours to fourteen hours long. My pay was less. I smelled like blood and had fish scales in my hair at the end of every day, but I loved it. I had, almost by accident, found my calling.

A lot of people say you should never go into business with your friends. Those people are right. However, Ben, Brent, and I are not very good listeners. So we went ahead and did something we weren't qualified for, knew almost nothing about, and had no money to pay for anyway: in the fall of 2009, we opened The Meat Hook.

We were, let's say, willful. We couldn't wait to have the freedom to express all of our infantile creative desires. Brent, with his Pittsburgh background, wanted to make scrapple and sausages with outlandish amounts of cheese in them and stupid names (the Long Dong Bud sausage was named by Brent's dad, Bud, after a brief phone conversation about its ingredients and size). Ben, as West Virginian as a coal miner's lunch box, was lost in a fever dream of making urban country hams and obsessed with getting a proper smoker to perfect our bacon recipe. And me? Well, I was over the moon to finally have a venue where I could start producing all the guilty pleasures of my Southern California teenage stoner years: refried beans with ridiculous amounts of real lard, and chili that was more suited to pouring over a hot dog than eating out of a bowl. I also had the idea of making a sausage that tasted exactly like a bacon cheeseburger. And we all wanted the music at The Meat Hook to be really loud, so loud that now we're half deaf.

It shouldn't have worked. We were too irresponsible to be business owners. Too clueless. Our business plan was written on a bar napkin and we were well on our way to drunkenness when we wrote it. All the numbers were nothing more than wild-assed guesses and hopeful fabrications. We opened The Meat Hook while it was actually still under construction, and our opening staff consisted of three people: us. We worked sick, hungover, and injured, popping ADHD meds and washing them down with energy drinks. I'm not sure how none of us ended up dead, but somehow it worked. We were making money doing exactly what we wanted to do, and nothing else.

Yes, most people say you shouldn't go into business with your friends because you'll end up hating each other, but there is another much more annoying thing that can happen: you can become even better friends by spending every waking moment together, learning way too much about each other and developing the kind of collective language of in-jokes and references that is usually limited to twins, combat units, or those stationed together in remote Arctic research facilities. To our wives, girlfriends, and everyone else who had to deal with us during the first year of The Meat Hook, we apologize.

The Meat Hook Mission

The existential question of what we will all do with our lives is a pretty hard one to answer. Luckily, through a series of happy accidents, Ben, Brent, and I ended up with the unlikely solution of owning a butcher shop. While we weren't exactly sure how we were going to pull off opening the shop, we did know what we wanted it to be: fun, unpretentious, accessible, and, most important, financially sustainable.

That last bit sounds unromantic, but if you can't make money, all the good feelings and high ideals in the world will not save you. At The Meat Hook, we are in the business of paying our farmers, and to that end, we strive each and every day to simply do it right. From farm visits to pick our animals for the next month's slaughter to chatting up regulars at the counter, everything we do is for the purpose of properly representing our farmers' hard work, deep knowledge, and high-quality animals. We never forget that without them, we'd be just another bunch of jerks selling pork chops. With all that in mind, I hope you will go out of your way to buy meat from farmers' markets and support your own local family-owned butcher shop. Without your support, these farmers and business owners might fade away, but if you choose to spend your money this way, you'll enjoy your meat more, learn new things, and—dare I say it?—do your part to make the world a better place.

Cutting Meat at The Meat Hook Chaos of Styles Every culture cuts meat differently. Even in the same country, cuts can vary from region to region, and then, to add to the confusion, they may vary seasonally, reflecting the way people cook in the winter months versus in the summer. No one wants to braise a beef shank or roast a pork shoulder in the middle of August, nor is anyone likely to fire up the grill for a mess of burgers when there's three feet of snow on the ground. The way we cut meat at The Meat Hook is in a state of constant evolution. This book reflects the way we cut meat today. But every book we read, YouTube video we watch, and person we interact with can have an impact on what happens at the cutting table. We have been lucky enough to be able to learn from butchers from all over the country and all over the world. The result is that on any given day, we may make cuts of meat familiar to people in Japan, France, Argentina, or Italy (or even Pittsburgh), such as the ones described below. Secreto This is a cut popular in Portugal and parts of Spain. It is the pork version of the flank steak that we seam off the belly. It's great to grill or fry—just don't overcook it, or it will be tough and dry. Campagnella, or Heel The calf muscle of the rear beef leg is a popular wintertime cut in Italy that is slowly braised (see The Campagnella); its name is Italian for "bell" because of its shape. Merlot Steak This is a traditional French cut we learned from our French butcher friend Yves-Marie le Bourdonnec. It is simply the campagnella with all of the sinews tediously removed, magically transforming it into a lean and tender grillable cut (see Grilled Heel). Oyster Steak These tiny steaks are found in the hip socket of the rear beef leg and are similar to skirt and hanger steak in texture and flavor. Watch out! There are only two of these tiny steaks per animal. It's also known as araingnée ("the spider") in France. Shoulder Tender Known by many different names, this little buddy is buried in the middle of the beef arm chuck. It's tender, as its name implies, and it makes a great steak for grilling and slicing over a salad. The Pear This is another wonderful tender cut found inside the muscle group we call the top round of the beef leg. It was made famous in Bill Buford's book Heat.

The Food-Dollar Diagram

The best way to understand the difference between shopping at a local butcher shop and buying meat at the supermarket is to look at how much of every dollar you spend ends up in the hands of the farmer who raised your meat.

When you buy a family pack of steaks at your neighborhood chain store, about 11 cents of each dollar goes to the farmer. Where does the rest go? To multinational corporations, out-of-state distributors, giant packing houses, and all manner of middlemen in the complex supply chain that brought the package in your hands thousands of miles from where it was produced.

At The Meat Hook, 32 cents of every dollar (or almost 300 percent more) goes directly to our farmers, giving them a financial incentive to continue raising local animals properly on pasture. Where does the rest go? To small family-owned slaughterhouses, to local trucking companies that bring the animals from slaughter to our door, and to pay our rent, taxes, and the salaries of the people who make The Meat Hook a place worth shopping at. The important thing here is that the rest of each dollar (well, except the part that goes to federal taxes) stays in our local economy, creating more jobs, hopefully, to serve more people who want to buy local meat.

What can you do if you want to spend less money but use more of what you have to help a farmer? Buy meat in primals (see "Butchering Terms") from your local farmers' market or meat locker and butcher the meat yourself. The costs farmers have to pay to have meat cut into individual serving sizes and then packaged at the slaughterhouse are ridiculously high, and they have to charge accordingly. Large unbutchered pieces are much more reasonably priced, and you can tailor the cuts you get to what you want to cook, not the other way around.

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD CHAIN STORE

THE MEAT HOOK

So, where to begin on your way to becoming a budding butcher? If you don't already know how to break down a chicken, start there—it's where I started. Cutting up a chicken is a fundamental skill that everyone used to possess, and you should possess it too. Whether you use our unconventional method or follow a video on YouTube, acquiring this skill will give you the basic hand-eye coordination needed to move on to larger stuff like a pork shoulder or even a small lamb.

How far can you go? All the way. With the help of this book and the myriad other resources that have sprung up in the wake of the repopularization of meat and butchering, you can teach yourself to cut up anything you want. Your only limit is how much ambition and freezer space you have. If you can, attend a butchering class if one is offered nearby. Butchering is only as hard as you make it; I butchered my first pig by getting instructions over the phone I held in one hand, with my saw in the other. Just make sure you have a plan for what you're going to do with all that meat once you're done!

A word about weights and measures: Some of the recipes in this book are taken directly from our recipes at the shop, and these recipes are measured out in grams. Yes, the metric system! So, for some of the recipes, I did not include measurements by volume, because the recipe wouldn't turn out right. If you're serious about cooking, get a digital scale (see Resources). You're a grown-up; buy one. The Meat Hook team may not totally have it together in every area, but we're very precise when we need to be, and when making these recipes you need to be precise.

I think of this book as an extension of the idea of the butcher shop: both a place for the home cook to find a recipe for Wednesday night dinner and a resource for a chef to find inspiration and to learn about something new. Whether you read it all the way through like a novel or skim through all the meat cutting and farm stuff until you get to the part about shotgunning beers, none of this is going to be on a test. I've tried to include a little something for everyone here, and it was my goal to present meat in general and well-raised meat in particular in its complete context of farming, slaughtering, butchering, recipes, and cooking—along with a plus-sized dollop of the most important aspect of food: fun and enjoyment with your friends and family.

Butchering Terms Here's a glossary to help familiarize you with the words I'll be throwing around in this book. Because it is well nigh impossible to describe one term without using a bunch of other terms you haven't heard yet, you might have to skip around a little here. Don't worry if you don't really get the meanings right away: they will become clear as you work through the book. If a bunch of guys stupid enough to think opening a butcher shop was a good idea can understand them, surely you can too. Breaking In the context of butchering, the term "breaking" is just a tough way to say cutting big pieces of animals into small pieces of animals. This is accomplished with handsaws and knives, not baseball bats, crowbars, or tire irons. I swear. Carcass This is the whole animal post slaughter and evisceration. Beef cattle are usually split into sides to hang and dry-age before they are broken down into quarters or eighths for transport to a butcher shop or restaurant. Chine Bone This is just butcher talk for the spine of a carcass. Maybe butchers made it up because it sounds cool. Conformation Conformation is simply what a four-legged carcass looks like. Ideally it should be boxy, thick, and sturdy-looking, not thin, long, and wimpy. Think wrestler, not supermodel. Connective Tissue This is a broad catchall term for all the stuff on a carcass that isn't meat, bone, or tendon—all the thin membranes and other weird stuff that literally hold an animal's muscles together but also allow those muscles to move freely enough to do their job. It also, at least in the way I use the term, refers to all the gristly stuff in meat—the tough membranes that run through muscles to anchor them to the bones they move around. Connective tissue is fine if you're slow-cooking a piece of meat, because it will dissolve, but it's bad for hot, fast cooking, which makes the meat really tough and chewy. Grind This is how we refer to ground meat of any sort. We might say, "Hey, that grind is looking a little fatty; lean it out" (which means that there's too much fat, so we need to regrind the meat with more lean muscles). Or "Hey, the grind is looking kind of smeary; time to get the plates sharpened" (which means that the grinder blades are dull and they're smooshing the meat through rather than cutting it cleanly, which isn't good). Also that show on MTV with Eric what's-his-face from The Real World. Hindquarter/Forequarter These terms are usually only used with beef. The hind- (rear) and fore- (front) quarters are what you end up with if you cut a side in half at the midpoint, perpendicular to the spine. A whole animal can then be broken down into eighths by cutting those quarters in half. That is how we get our beef so it's easier to carry off the truck. Hot Weight This is the weight of the animal carcass right after processing, while it's still, well, hot. It's used to establish how much the animal weighs in a consistent manner so that the person buying the meat and the person selling it can agree on price per pound—which could otherwise be tricky, as a carcass starts losing water weight through evaporation in the slaughterhouse cooler. For example, a side of beef may weigh 15 to 20 percent less after hanging for two weeks. "Hot Weight" would also be a really cool band name. Loin The loin of an animal is the muscle that runs along both sides of the spine from just below the shoulders to just before the hind legs. Those muscles only support the spine and don't do much work, so they are very tender, which is what makes the loin of any critter the most desirable part. Primal A primal is basically just a large chunk cut from any animal carcass. The number of primals on any given animal is determined by the size of the animal. Beef are huge, so they have lots of primals, while sheep have only a few. Primals are then trimmed into cuts of meat for sale. Seaming This is a butchering technique where, instead of sawing through muscle and bone in big square chunks with a saw, the butcher uses a smaller boning knife to carefully separate—i.e., "seam out"—the muscles from each other along their seams, where they meet each other with just a tiny bit of connective tissue holding them together. This style of butchery is popular in Asian cultures and in Europe, and it is also used by most game hunters and anyone who can't afford a band saw. About 60 percent of the butchering we do at The Meat Hook involves seaming. Side This term refers to the halves of a whole animal that has been split down the middle by sawing down the length of the backbone as it hangs at the slaughterhouse after processing (a nice way of saying killed, gutted, and skinned). Typically, beef and market-weight hogs (200 pounds and above hot weight) are cut this way.

Meat Hook Rules

While nicking yourself now and again is part and parcel of cutting meat at home or making your living behind a knife, serious injuries can be avoided by following a few simple rules. What follows is a CliffsNotes version of the in-depth safety training we give to all our employees and interns at The Meat Hook. I encourage you to follow these rules at home if you hope to explore meat and butchering for long and you want to keep all of your fingers and toes.

1. No Knives on the Table

Keep your cutting area clear of any knives that are not in your hand. This seems simple, but I've seen new people screw this up time and time again. A work space cluttered with knives not protected by blade guards or in a hip scabbard is just an accident waiting to happen. In the same way that it is a cardinal sin to put any knife other than a butter knife in a sink full of sudsy water and dirty dishes, leaving a knife anywhere around the meat you're preparing is extremely dangerous and strictly verboten. If you're not using a knife, be a pal and put it away.

2. Never Cut Across/Toward Yourself

This sounds simple, but it's easy to get caught up in the moment, become frustrated, and forget to think about what you're doing. Not that cutting meat is Zen or anything, but . . . it kind of is. The main principle of Zen is to be fully present in the moment. What this means here is that you must always be aware of where your off hand, body, and knife are in relation to one another to prevent injury—or death—in the event that your cut doesn't go according to plan. The easiest and most useful way to think of this is to imagine what would happen if the meat you were cutting were to disappear. Where would that knife end up? If the answer is in your hand, arm, leg, belly, chest, or genitals, rethink your cut and position yourself so you are not in harm's way. Keep calm and carry on.

3. Wear A Cut-Proof Glove and a Butcher Bra

When learning how to butcher, you will absolutely make mistakes. To make sure those mistakes don't cost you a trip to the emergency room, I strongly encourage you to buy some safety equipment. The cheapest and most practical is a cloth cut-resistant glove (see Resources), which will prevent 99 percent of possible injuries for the average journeyman meat cutter. If you're really going whole hog (or whole steer, etc.) and planning on doing some serious butchering that requires more than a moderate amount of force, or if you are just a spaz and are always in a hurry, you may want to consider a stainless steel chain-mail apron (see Resources), which we like to refer to as a butcher bra. This will protect your chest, genitals, and legs from everything short of a speeding bullet. It's also fun to wear under your shirt to parties, where you can encourage people to stab you with a kitchen knife. Not that I've tried this. Ever.

4. Sharpen Your Knives

Keeping your knives as sharp as possible at all times goes a long way toward making butchering a pleasant and enjoyable experience. Maintain your knives (see "About Sharpening Knives") and steel them, at minimum, every five minutes when you are using them. No exceptions! There is nothing more dangerous or tiring than using a dull knife. Cuts require much more force and wrist/arm movement, which, at best, means that you end up with numb hands and wrists or, at worst, carpal tunnel syndrome or a boning knife sticking out of a part of you that you kind of liked. If you simply can't figure out how to keep your knives razor sharp (this was once a real problem for me), seek professional help.

5. Waste Not, Want Not

Nearly every part of every animal is usable for something, even if you can't eat it. Do your research and figure out how to use all of the meat, bones, and sinew you'll be accruing. The various offal and stock-making sections of this book are an excellent starting point, but certainly not the last word. Use the Internet for something besides LOLCats.

6. Work Clean

That thing about cleanliness and godliness? Totally true. Keeping your work space clean, uncluttered, and organized is the key to success not just in cooking or meat but in life. Your environment influences your thoughts, and your thoughts become your actions. Your actions are literally your life. See where I'm going with this? Yeah, work clean.

7. Get Your Shit Together

A deeper element of working clean and being organized is, well, really being organized. If you're going to make one of the recipes in this book, first make a list of what you need and take a minute to think about how you're going to make the recipe happen. Think about the ingredients, the pots, pans, herbs, and spices you'll need and get them together, in the order that they'll be needed. Don't wait until you're halfway through making something to realize that you're out of pepper or forgot to preheat the oven. Make a list, check it twice.

8. Relax; It's Not the End of the World