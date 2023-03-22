Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
The Montessori Toddler
A Parent's Guide to Raising a Curious and Responsible Human Being
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 19, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Turn your home into a Montessori home—and become a more mindful, attentive, and easygoing parent.
It’s time to change the way we see toddlers. Using the principles developed by the educator Dr. Maria Montessori, Simone Davies shows how to turn life with a “terrible two” into a mutually rich and rewarding time of curiosity, learning, respect, and discovery.
With hundreds of practical ideas for every aspect of living with a toddler, here are five principles for feeding your child’s natural curiosity, from “Trust in the child” to “Fostering a sense of wonder.” Step-by-step ways to cultivate daily routines with ease, like brushing teeth, toilet-training, dealing with siblings, losing the pacifier. Plus learn how to:
- Stay composed when your toddler is not and set limits with love and respect—without resorting to bribes or punishment
- Set up your home and get rid of the chaos
- Create Montessori activities that are just right for your one-to-three-year-old
- Raise an inquisitive learner who loves exploring the world around them
- See the world through your toddler’s eyes and be surprised and delighted by their perspective
- Be your child’s guide—and truly celebrate every stage
What's Inside
Praise
“This graceful guide to parenting toddlers within the Montessori educational philosophy teaches adults with the same spirit of gentleness, presenting a coherent, attractive system while simultaneously breaking its instruction down into small, understandable chunks that seem reasonable to master.” —Publishers Weekly
“With every page chock-full of plans for how to make one’s home a haven for a youngster’s intellectual and emotional growth, this valuable manual fills a gap on a topic not as frequently addressed in the literature on toddler development.” —Library Journal
" This is a down-to-earth, accessible book that makes Montessori at home doable. She provides clear ideas for discipline and parenting, and it’s written in a friendly, parent-to-parent way." —Book Riot
