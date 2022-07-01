Free shipping on orders $35+

Classic Storybook Fables
Classic Storybook Fables

Including "Beauty and the Beast" and Other Favorites

by Scott Gustafson

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Sep 5, 2017

Page Count

84 Pages

Publisher

Hachette

ISBN-13

9781579657048

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / General

Description

Children and adults alike will delight in reading aloud these enduring and enchantingly told stories, richly illustrated and fabulously reimagined by award-winning artist Scott Gustafson. Stories include “The Little Red Hen,” “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “The Ugly Duckling,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
 

Praise

“An eye-catching collection of eight short stories which [Gustafson] retells in lyrical, accessible language. Lush paintings appear throughout, and Gustafson subtly tailors his images to the mood of each story. . . . Readers will be entranced by the striking attention to detail in the artwork accompanying these stories of love, cleverness, and just deserts. Ages 5–8.”
—Publishers Weekly

“Sumptuous visual finery. . . . Agreeable fare for sharing on a lap.”
Kirkus Reviews
