Over the course of his thirty-five-year career, Scott Gustafson’s work has appeared on everything from calendars and jigsaw puzzles to tea boxes, as well as in animated films – yet it is in illustrating children’s books that he finds the greatest artistic satisfaction. Retelling classic stories and fables in images offers an artist a variety of opportunities and challenges. Locations, historical periods, sets, lighting, and costume and character designs are just some of the elements Gustafson needs to consider, all of which contribute to the oil paintings in this book and bring these tales to life. According to Gustafson, his work on Classic Storybook Fables represents some of his most enjoyable hours spent at the easel. Gustafson lives and works in Chicago with his wife, Patty.