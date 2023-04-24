Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Classic Storybook Fables
Including "Beauty and the Beast" and Other Favorites
Description
Children and adults alike will delight in reading aloud these enduring and enchantingly told stories, richly illustrated and fabulously reimagined by award-winning artist Scott Gustafson. Stories include “The Little Red Hen,” “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “The Ugly Duckling,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
What's Inside
Praise
“An eye-catching collection of eight short stories which [Gustafson] retells in lyrical, accessible language. Lush paintings appear throughout, and Gustafson subtly tailors his images to the mood of each story. . . . Readers will be entranced by the striking attention to detail in the artwork accompanying these stories of love, cleverness, and just deserts. Ages 5–8.”
—Publishers Weekly
“Sumptuous visual finery. . . . Agreeable fare for sharing on a lap.”
—Kirkus Reviews
