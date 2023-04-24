Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Classic Storybook Fables
Classic Storybook Fables

Including "Beauty and the Beast" and Other Favorites

by Scott Gustafson

On Sale

Sep 5, 2017

Page Count

84 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579658175

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / General

Description

Children and adults alike will delight in reading aloud these enduring and enchantingly told stories, richly illustrated and fabulously reimagined by award-winning artist Scott Gustafson. Stories include “The Little Red Hen,” “The Princess and the Pea,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “The Ugly Duckling,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
 

Praise

“An eye-catching collection of eight short stories which [Gustafson] retells in lyrical, accessible language. Lush paintings appear throughout, and Gustafson subtly tailors his images to the mood of each story. . . . Readers will be entranced by the striking attention to detail in the artwork accompanying these stories of love, cleverness, and just deserts. Ages 5–8.”
—Publishers Weekly

“Sumptuous visual finery. . . . Agreeable fare for sharing on a lap.”
Kirkus Reviews
