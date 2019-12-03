Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ten Arrows of Iron
The second novel in an epic fantasy trilogy that follows an unforgettable outcast mage caught between two warring empires.
Sal the Cacophony-outlaw, outcast, outnumbered-destroys all that she loves. Her lover lost and cities burned in her wake, all she has left is her magical gun and her all-consuming quest for revenge against those who stole her power and took the sky from her.
When the roguish agent of a mysterious patron offers her the chance to participate in a heist to steal an incredible power from the famed airship fleet, the Ten Arrows, she finds a new purpose. But a plot to save the world by bringing down empires swiftly escalates into a conspiracy of magic and vengeance that threatens to burn everything to ash, including herself.
For more from Sam Sykes, check out:
The Grave of Empires:
Seven Blades in Black
Ten Arrows of Iron
Bring Down Heaven:
The City Stained Red
The Mortal Tally
God’s Last Breath
The Affinity for Steel Trilogy:
Tome of the Undergates
Black Halo
The Skybound Sea
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use