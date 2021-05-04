Ten Arrows of Iron

An outcast mage caught between two warring empires must either save the world or destroy everything she loves in the second novel of “an unforgettable epic fantasy” trilogy ( Publishers Weekly ).

Sal the Cacophony — outlaw, outcast, outnumbered — destroys all that she loves. Her lover lost and cities burned in her wake, all she has left is her magical gun and her all-consuming quest for revenge against those who stole her power and took the sky from her.





When the roguish agent of a mysterious patron offers her the chance to participate in a heist to steal an incredible power from the famed airship fleet, the Ten Arrows, she finds a new purpose. But a plot to save the world by bringing down empires swiftly escalates into a conspiracy of magic and vengeance that threatens to burn everything to ash, including herself.





