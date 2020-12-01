The Iron Dirge
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Iron Dirge

by

Orbit Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316363600

USD: $2.99  /  CAD: $3.99

ON SALE: December 8th 2020

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

PAGE COUNT: 64

ebook
A standalone epic fantasy novella starring Sal the Cacophony, who Pierce Brown called a "protagonist for the ages," from Sam Sykes' widely acclaimed Seven Blades in Black and Ten Arrows of Iron

Sal the Cacophony does not make friends.  When you have a magic gun, a trusty blade and rogue mages to hunt, you don’t need them. Sal the Cacophony makes enemies. And when her hunt leads to a town on the edge of nowhere, she finds them in spades: an unassuming mage with a secret, a vengeful bandit queen with ideals and steel to spare, and a colossal, centuries-old beast who has decided now is the best time to migrate.

Sal the Cacophony could be their savior. But as everyone eventually learns, Sal’s “salvation” is usually worse.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Grave of Empires