Dream of the Falling Axe

Coming Soon
By Sam Sykes

A standalone epic fantasy novella starring Sal the Cacophony, who Pierce Brown called a "protagonist for the ages," from Sam Sykes' widely acclaimed The Grave of Empires trilogy.

Sal the Cacophony solves problems no one else can. Because she's caused more than a few herself. And the pursuit of such a problem from her past has brought her to a frontier town held together in the face of disaster through strength alone. But both the town and Sal will learn that strength alone can't save everyone.
 
They called her for help. Unfortunately for them, she answered.

For more from Sam Sykes, check out:

The Grave of Empires:
Seven Blades in Black
Ten Arrows of Iron
Three Axes to Fall

The Gallows Black
The Iron Dirge
Dream of the Falling Axe

Bring Down Heaven:
The City Stained Red
The Mortal Tally
God's Last Breath

The Affinity for Steel Trilogy:
Tome of the Undergates
Black Halo
The Skybound Sea
 

Genre:

On Sale
Jun 20, 2023
Page Count
64 pages
Publisher
Orbit
ISBN-13
9780316363648

Sam Sykes

About the Author

Sam Sykes – author, citizen, mammal – has written extensively over the years, penning An Affinity for Steel, the Bring Down Heaven trilogy, Brave Chef Brianna, and now The Grave of Empires trilogy. At the time of this writing, no one has been able to definitively prove or disprove that he has fought a bear.

