Dream of the Falling Axe
Contributors
By Sam Sykes
Sal the Cacophony solves problems no one else can. Because she's caused more than a few herself. And the pursuit of such a problem from her past has brought her to a frontier town held together in the face of disaster through strength alone. But both the town and Sal will learn that strength alone can't save everyone.
They called her for help. Unfortunately for them, she answered.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jun 20, 2023
- Page Count
- 64 pages
- Publisher
- Orbit
- ISBN-13
- 9780316363648
