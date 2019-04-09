The Gallows Black

A standalone epic fantasy novella starring Sal the Cacophony, who Pierce Brown called a “protagonist for the ages,” from Sam Sykes’ widely acclaimed Seven Blades in Black.





To the city of Last Word, one of the last freeholds in a land rent asunder by magic, Sal the Cacophony comes with gun, a blade, and a burning need for revenge.





But when the gallows threatens to deny her the satisfaction of the kill, Sal the Cacophony decides to free her query — it’s the principle of the thing. And in doing so, she sparks a war that will shake the city’s fragile peace to its core.





To escape with her life and her kill, she’ll have to save a criminal-turned-companion: a Freemaker, versed in the forbidden arts of magic and machinery. But the weight of their secrets may be too heavy to let them escape in one piece.