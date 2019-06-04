One dark Los Angeles night, Beth Crawford is driving home from a dinner party, furious at her husband for spending money they don’t have. A few blocks away, a scantily dressed woman in a blonde wig lugs a suitcase full of blood-spattered cash toward a bus stop. In the streets between the two women, police cars flash past, racing to the scene of a quadruple homicide, a botched drug deal in which an undercover LAPD officer is among the dead….





With propulsive energy, deliciously unpredictable characters, and masterful plotting, FRAMED is a fresh take on this bestselling category, offering the smart, dark twists of Gone Girl and Luckiest Girl Alive with powerful suspense and a cast of characters that will get deep under your skin.



