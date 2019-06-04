Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
S. L. McInnis
S.L. McInnis has a degree in broadcasting and has worked in public radio and television. Like the main character in Framed, she studied music for years. She lives in Toronto with her husband, a chef.Read More
By the Author
Framed
One dark Los Angeles night, Beth Crawford is driving home from a dinner party, furious at her husband for spending money they don't have. A…