Framed

Framed

by


One dark Los Angeles night, Beth Crawford is driving home from a dinner party, furious at her husband for spending money they don’t have. A few blocks away, a scantily dressed woman in a blonde wig lugs a suitcase full of blood-spattered cash toward a bus stop. In the streets between the two women, police cars flash past, racing to the scene of a quadruple homicide, a botched drug deal in which an undercover LAPD officer is among the dead….

With propulsive energy, deliciously unpredictable characters, and masterful plotting, FRAMED is a fresh take on this bestselling category, offering the smart, dark twists of Gone Girl and Luckiest Girl Alive with powerful suspense and a cast of characters that will get deep under your skin.

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9781538732090

