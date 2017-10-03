Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pink Is for Boys

Pink Is for Boys

by

Illustrated by

An empowering and educational picture book that proves colors are for everyone, regardless of gender.


Pink is for boys . . . and girls . . . and everyone! This timely and beautiful picture book rethinks and reframes the stereotypical blue/pink gender binary and empowers kids-and their grown-ups-to express themselves in every color of the rainbow. Featuring a diverse group of relatable characters, Pink Is for Boys invites and encourages girls and boys to enjoy what they love to do, whether it’s racing cars and playing baseball, or loving unicorns and dressing up. Vibrant illustrations help children learn and identify the myriad colors that surround them every day, from the orange of a popsicle, to the green of a grassy field, all the way up to the wonder of a multicolored rainbow.

Parents and kids will delight in Robb Pearlman’s sweet, simple script, as well as its powerful message: life is not color-coded.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Colors

On Sale: June 5th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780762462483

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Praise

"[C]haracters are bundles of mischievous, untrammeled energy, with mouths wide open in expressions of infectious and very toothy joy."—Publishers Weekly
"The message doesn't just drive but serves as the whole vehicle for this manifesto against linking gender with particular colors. As a component in a gender-centric storytime, this has a role."—- Booklist
Read More Read Less

Meet The Author: Robb Pearlman

Robb Pearlman is the author of many books, including Groundhog’s Day Off, Raggedy Ann and Andy: Leaf Dance, and Passover is Here! Today, his favorite color is blue, but it may be purple tomorrow! He grew up in New York City and now lives in a white and green house in New Jersey with his husband and Oscar, the butterscotch-colored best puppy in the world.

Discover More