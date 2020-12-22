With Rick Steves, Stockholm is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Scandinavia includes:
- Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Stockholm’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Explore charming Old Town, atmospheric Gamla Stan, and trendy Södermalm. Sample authentic Swedish meatballs, visit the Skansen open-air folk museum, treat yourself to a Swedish massage, and take a cruise through the stunning archipelago
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Stockholm is truly a tour guide in your pocket.
Exploring beyond Stockholm? Pick up Rick Steves Scandinavia for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential planning information.
