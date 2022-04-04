Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy

by Rick Steves

by Steve Smith

Rick Steves Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781641715027

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: December 13th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

PAGE COUNT: 144

ebook
With Rick Steves, Normandy is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves France includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on Normandy's best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Visit the Big Clock in Rouen that dates back to the Renaissance, and see the famed Bayeux Tapestry. Pay your respects at the D-Day beaches, and cross the causeway towards the towering Mont St. Michel. Savor creamy Camembert, sip fresh local cider, or take a bike ride through the countryside
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track

With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Normandy? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Rick Steves Snapshot