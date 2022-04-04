With Rick Steves, Normandy is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves France includes:
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy is truly a tour guide in your pocket.
Exploring beyond Normandy? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
- Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on Normandy's best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Visit the Big Clock in Rouen that dates back to the Renaissance, and see the famed Bayeux Tapestry. Pay your respects at the D-Day beaches, and cross the causeway towards the towering Mont St. Michel. Savor creamy Camembert, sip fresh local cider, or take a bike ride through the countryside
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy is truly a tour guide in your pocket.
Exploring beyond Normandy? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use