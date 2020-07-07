



Unlock your own potential with the Bravely Journal, an inspiring collection of guided prompts and empowering quotes from American women past and present, from the team behind Quotabelle.



From the authors of Bravely, Beautifully Said, and Grit & Grace comes a guided journal designed to spark the imaginations of tomorrow’s changemakers. Drawing on some of the most iconic themes from Bravely — including bravery, resilience, compassion, and creativity — this beautiful journal pairs eye-opening quotes with thought-provoking guided prompts. Full of both wisdom and wonder, this unique guided companion offers inspiration for crafting a life of purpose.



Designed to celebrate and empower female historymakers, this unique guided journal highlights a variety of women hand-selected by Quotabelle, a start-up that seeks to elevate women’s voices through the power of words.





