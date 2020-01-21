Revive the fine art of letter-writing, one card at a time, with Salutations & Signoffs, a set of deluxe notecards that features fascinating personal correspondence from some of history’s most celebrated figures.

This clever collection of 20 premium notecards and envelopes, housed in a keepsake magnetic-closure box, showcases opening and closing lines by historic letter writers — like Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keeffe, John and Abigail Adams — printed in era-inspired colors and fonts. On the flip side of each card, you’ll find a unique twist courtesy of the creative storytellers at Quotabelle: a peek at the remarkable lives behind the lines, including a glimpse of the context for each featured letter.

Stylish and meaning-filled, Salutations & Signoffs Notecards are ideal for gifting and special correspondence.