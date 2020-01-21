Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Salutations & Signoffs Notecards

12 Deluxe Notecards & Envelopes

Revive the fine art of letter-writing, one card at a time, with Salutations & Signoffs, a set of deluxe notecards that features fascinating personal correspondence from some of history’s most celebrated figures.

This clever collection of 20 premium notecards and envelopes, housed in a keepsake magnetic-closure box, showcases opening and closing lines by historic letter writers — like Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keeffe, John and Abigail Adams — printed in era-inspired colors and fonts. On the flip side of each card, you’ll find a unique twist courtesy of the creative storytellers at Quotabelle: a peek at the remarkable lives behind the lines, including a glimpse of the context for each featured letter.

Stylish and meaning-filled, Salutations & Signoffs Notecards are ideal for gifting and special correspondence.

Genre: Nonfiction / Reference / Quotations

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $15.95 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 12

ISBN-13: 9780762471539

RP Studio
Cards
