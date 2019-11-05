Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bravely

Bravely

Inspiring Quotes & Stories from Trailblazing American Women

Discover empowering quotes and stories from American women past and present in Bravely, a beautiful new collection from the team behind Quotabelle.

From the authors of Beautifully Said and Grit & Grace comes Bravely, an inspiring collection of quotes and true stories from America’s trailblazing women. Full of wisdom that’s both timeless and timely, Bravely introduces readers to unforgettable legends, little-known groundbreakers, and today’s changemakers who embody the promise and cherished ideals of our nation. Linked to iconic events, memorable milestones, much-loved landmarks, and female firsts, the muses highlighted in this captivating gift book embolden us to help shape a brave, bright future.

Designed to celebrate and empower female historymakers, this unique project highlights a variety of women hand-selected by Quotabelle, a start-up that seeks to elevate women’s voices through the power of words.

Genre: Nonfiction / Reference / Quotations

On Sale: July 28th 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 264

ISBN-13: 9780762471508

