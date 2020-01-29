Quotabelle

Quotabelle creates smart, distinctive products designed to introduce female role models to the world, in print and online.



The company is solving a quote supply problem uncovered through research — that less than 15% of the millions of quotes shared every day are by women and girls. Most are unsourced; many are misattributed. The words of entrepreneurs, educators, scientists, inventors, adventurers, artists and athletes are often missing.



The Quotabelle team is reimagining how ideas are discovered and shared. They’re building the most modern collection of sourced quotes by women and girls, and ensuring that every quote leads to a true story to inspire today’s dreamers and doers.



Pauline Weger is an author, inventor, and social entrepreneur. She grew up in a small coastal town north of Boston and now lives with her husband in Northern Virginia. Mom to two daughters, she stepped away from corporate life to spend her days building a business that creatively shares women’s ideas and true stories.



Alicia Williamson, PhD is an author, editor, and wayfaring academic who loves to use her keyboard for good. She has researched and taught Literature, Writing, and Women’s Studies. Her work within and beyond the university is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and stories. Originally from the lake country of northern Minnesota, Alicia currently resides in the UK with her husband and their two young daughters.

