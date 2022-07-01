Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Who Said That?
Who Said That?

Take the Quote Quiz Challenge

by Owen Frank

Sep 3, 2019

352 Pages

9781523506781

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

Description

Test your quote IQ! Who said this?
 
“I think, therefore I am.”
 
A. Marcus Aurelius
B. Gautama Buddha
C. René Descartes
D. Nicolas Cage

With hundreds of witticisms, musings, disses, words of inspiration, and canny observations, all wrapped up in the form of an addictive game with different ways to play, Who Said That? Is the most fun you can have while actually getting smarter. Or to put it another way, where else would you find Albert Einstein, Mother Teresa, Jay-Z, Bill Clinton, Patti Smith, Charlie Brown, Muhammad Ali, Lena Dunham, Joan Didion, Oprah Winfrey, and Henry David Thoreau all hanging out together?

Answer: C
 

What's Inside

Praise

Who Said That? is a spectacularly fun and informative book that will appeal to everyone who is interested in quotes, which means pretty much everyone on the planet.”  
—Fred Shapiro, Editor of the Yale Book of Quotations
 
